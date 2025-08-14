There were mostly relieved smiles and laugher at Tavistock College as students tentatively peeled open their brown envelopes containing long-awaited A-level results.
As parents and fellow pupils looked on, the more confident opened their results on the spot, while the more nervous took theirs outside.
The majority were quietly relieved they either achieved their results or exceeded expectations.
There were certainly a good scattering of A and A-stars which put broad smiles on some faces, while others were equally happy their results meant they could go to their first choice universities and pursue their dreams of studying to reach career goals.
A very small minority were disappointed with their results and were resigned to looking for a job of some kind instead of studying.
James Buchanan, Tavistock College principal, said: “We are exceptionally proud of our young people.
“Once again they have shown such a dedication to their studies and commitment to achieving their goals. I want to congratulate all of those young people who have secured their next steps, whether that be university, an apprenticeship, other further education or employment. We are so excited to see what they do next and look forward to hearing from them in the future.”
Riley Jones-Sheppard, joined by his mum Adele Sheppard, were delighted with his three As, especially as he can now go to his first choice university at York to study chemistry. Riley said: “I’m very pleased and looking forward to uni.”
Adele said: “I’m ecstatic. Riley is very chilled and relaxed about his results, but I was very stressed. York had already told us he was accepted, subject to results, so that took some of the stress away. But I’m so pleased for him.”
Samuel Goodman was quietly pleased with his two As and one B. But said: “I was expecting three As. I’m still going to be an engineering apprentice with Babcock in the dockyard [in Plymouth]. I’m really looking forward to starting.”
Freddie Alford passed with two distinctions and merit and has a placed guaranteed at the University of London. He said: “I’m happy with that and hopefully will enjoy life as a student in London.”
Ebony Bailey was less happy with her results.
Ebony’s friend Polly Thornton has a merit, D and a C: “I’m happy. I’ll go to Plymouth Uni to study for a nursing degree, which is what I really want to do.”
Emily Tribb shed some tears because of the emotion of finally getting her hard-earned results: “I got an A and two Bs which is a bit lower than what I expected, but I’m still happy.
“I want to study English literature and journalism and have a place at Cardiff Uni, which was my first choice.”
Jago Gibbs got an A, B and C for maths, further maths and computing. He said: “The computing exam was really hard, which is why it’s a bit lower than I wanted. But I’ve got into my first choice uni at Exeter which has a good course and includes a year in industry, so it’s a four-year course.”
Jago’s mum Heidi Stephens said: “He’s worked really hard for this. I’m really proud of him. I’m delighted.”
Kieran Edwards passed with two A-stars and two As in maths, physics and business: “I’m pleased overall and will be going to the University of Norwich to study economics, so I’m pleased because I eventually want to be an investment banker.”
Georgia Nolan had a B in physics and art an a distinction in health and social care: “I’m very happy because I can go to Coventry Uni to do psychology. I’ve heard Coventry is good for student life, so I’m really looking forward to going to a big city, which makes a change from Tavistock.”
Tom Waine had an A in maths, an A in computer science and a B in further maths: “I’m happy because I can go to my first choice uni at Warwick to do cyber security which should be good for a career. I can’t wait to go.”
