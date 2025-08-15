An entertaining fundraising evening with Dartmoor Search and Rescue Group is being held in Princetown to help raise money for the volunteers.
The event, ‘An Evening with Dartmoor Rescue’, is at the community centre 7.30-10.30pm, on Thursday, September 4.
Anyone is invited to book and learn about the life-saving work of Ashburton, Tavistock, Plymouth and Okehampton teams comprising the group.
An Ashburton team spokesman said: “Members will be passing on tips on staying safe on the moors and regaling us with anecdotes from their experiences. This will be a fun and informative evening with all profits to the teams.”
The teams rely solely on public donations and the event is part of the Dartmoor Outdoor Festival. Further details at this link: https://www.dartmooroutdoorfestival.co.uk/.../search...
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.