Today is the day when thousands of 18 year olds get their A-level, T-level and BTEC results. We will be posting news from Okehampton College and Tavistock College as well as other schools in the area as we get them.
Blog: A-Level results collected today
By Sarah Pitt | Reporter |
@tavistocktimes[email protected]
Thursday 14th August 2025 11:11 am
Ebony Bailey, Polly Thornton and Freddie Alford with their A-level results at Tavistock College. (Tindle)
