A Tavistock GP surgery has taken to social media to correct some incorrect information about how they deal with prescriptions.
Tavyside Health Centre's statement to patients, from Sarah Evans, Practice Manager, says: ''Last week and over the weekend, Tavyside Health Centre received some criticism on local social media pages. Two areas of our service appeared to be in question, and I wanted to ensure the clear process of both of these areas, so there can be no confusion going forward.
''Prescription requests- Patients are asked to complete their requests electronically either through our website, or via the NHS app. Paper prescription requests can be posted in the postbox outside the main entrance to the Tavistock surgery.
''To clarify our position, Tavistock telephone prescription requests were in fact ceased in 2018, there have been no changes to this service either through the pandemic or after. I appreciate for some online services really may not be an option, or some may have difficulty attending the surgery to bring down a script, in this case please call and talk to our team.
''Lifton prescription requests: We have a dedicated prescription telephone line for our Lifton dispensing patients open every day from 2-5pm.
''Telephone calls: Despite Facebook rumours, I can happily confirm we do accept telephone calls; we have a large team of Care Navigators who are trained specifically to take your calls and direct you to the most appropriate service for your needs. This has not changed or altered in any way.
''There are online services for those who wish to use it, and each day, after our clinic lists fill up, you will be directed to online services for urgent on the day cases, this is so a doctor is able to triage appropriately.
''Please remember that social media, whilst useful, can be a dangerous tool. Miscommunication spreads worry and concern, especially for the more elderly or vulnerable amongst us.
''If you have a query or concern, please do contact me at the surgery, I am always very happy to listen, indeed, make improvements to our service if we can.We have a great patient base and I have enjoyed meeting many of you over the past 4 years, however, our team are also human beings and have feelings, they have a pretty tough job to do, and do it really well, often in the face of adversity.''