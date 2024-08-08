A health centre has become more accessible and welcoming to patients with dementia by working with expert partners in the town.
Tavyside Health Centre have been working in collaboration with Tavistock Dementia Alliance to become dementia friendly through a series of initiatives.
This has included an audit of the premises to ensure those with dementia are able to safely navigate the building, improved signage, along with a dedicated parking space to make it easier to access the surgery.
Non-clinical staff have recently completed Dementia Friends training to facilitate a better understanding of the challenges faced by those living with dementia and their carers to improve patient experience. More in-depth training is being planned for clinical staff, along with a dedicated noticeboard and improved referral pathways.
Lynn Roddy, Tavistock Dementia chairman, said: “We are so pleased Tavyside has embraced improving understanding to help reduce the stigma around dementia. Their warm welcome and enthusiasm was testament to their desire to become dementia friendly.”
The Tavistock Dementia Alliance is a charity with experts in the field of dementia with the aim of relieving the needs of people with dementia and their carers. It provides social activities to relieve isolation and loneliness and raises awareness and understanding of dementia through free training to businesses and social groups. The alliance provides information and works with other charities and organisations.
If any other surgeries, local groups or businesses feel they could benefit from a Dementia Friends session, please contact Amanda, the dementia co-ordinator by emailing [email protected]