Two government consultations are now open giving residents the opportunity to have their say on short term lets.
Calstock Parish Councillor, Alastair Tinto is urging people to submit a response following concerns raised last year over the number of holiday lets popping up in Calstock.
One of the new Government consultations is the introduction of a use class system for short term lets which would mean that homeowners would need to get planning permission before converting properties into short-term holiday lets. The second consulation is on the possibility of introducing a registration scheme for short term lets.
Cllr Tinto looked to full council to submit a response to these consultations and at the last parish council meeting the council agreed to formulate responses at the next planning meeting.
‘I think that it’s important the parish council makes a response to this’, said Cllr Tinto.
‘In February last year when we debated second homes, we passed a motion asking for two of these things to happen and these changes will mean our demands are being met.
‘There are concerns in Calstock. During lockdown and after that it was particularly noticeable that holiday lets were appearing.
‘Change of use seems to be a basic principle that we ought to get established. Also, at the moment there is no real way of knowing how many home ownerships there are.
To provide a response to the consultations visit: https://www.gov.uk/
The deadline is Wednesday June 7 2023.