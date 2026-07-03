MID Devon District Council is asking members of the public to have their say on proposals for the Bow Conservation Area and Management Plan.
The draft plan has been prepared to inform future change, development and design in and around the Bow Conservation Area, so that its sensitivities and unique character can be preserved and enhanced.
This new conservation area and management plan is now out for consultation and focuses on: reviewing the existing boundary of the Bow Conservation Area; identifying the character and important features of the area, and its setting; identifying key views and open spaces within the area; offering guidance on common concerns; proposing opportunities for enhancement for the area; and recognising designated and non-designated heritage assets within the conservation area.
A public consultation will run until Wednesday, August 26. A public event will also be held in the Community Room at Bow Village Hall on Wednesday, July 29 from 4pm until 7pm.
Officers will be present to answer any questions you may have about the document and the future management of the conservation area, and to record your comments.
All comments received within the consultation period will be carefully considered to help finalise the conservation area and management plan before it is adopted by the council.
Once adopted, it will be used in the process of determining planning applications and for implementing management proposals.
Comments can be made in person at the public event on Wednesday, 29 July, from 4pm to 7pm, at Bow Village Hall Community Room; online by visiting: letstalk.middevon.gov.uk/bow-conservation-area; by email to: [email protected]; or by post to: Forward Planning, Phoenix House, Phoenix Lane, Tiverton, Devon EX16 6PP.
Printed copies of the consultation document will be available at Phoenix House, Tiverton, and at libraries within Mid Devon, as well as at the public event.
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