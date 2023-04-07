For a little family fun over the Easter Holidays, head for the Two Bridges Hotel in the heart of Dartmoor, and take up the challenge of the “Not So” Wild Goose Chase!
Correctly find and answer seven cunning clues around the hotel grounds, for the chance to enter a draw to win a “golden” chocolate egg, a family cream tea for four, and a year’s youth membership of the RSPB.
The Two Bridges Hotel is famous for its pet geese, which you are also sure to spot while you hunt for the clues!
The Goose Chase is free to enter, with cream teas, lunches and drinks available to order, and runs until Sunday 16th April, all day.