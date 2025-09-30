The Hatherleigh Pink Ladies managed to raise over £15,000 for multiple charities at their annual fundraiser.
The Wild West Charity Event on Saturday, September 20 at Made-Well saw a big crowd let their hair down, all in the name of charity.
The group raised £16,000, which included the silent auction.
The money raised will go to Tor Support, Hatherleigh Silver Band, Kilimanjaro for Kobe, Nepal-ease, Pancreatic Cancer, Hatherleigh Youth Football and Hatherleigh Methodist Church (kitchen fund).
The Wild West charity event saw music from Big Al & The Strawberries as well as a disco.
The silent auction prizes included a week’s stay in a luxury villa and a meal for two at the Duke of York in Iddesleigh.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.