The popular Hatherleigh Market car boot sale is back for 2025.
Starting Sunday, February 16 from 10am to 2pm the newly-opened Hatherleigh market will host stalls inside and outside the building for locals to peruse various crafts and second-hand offerings.
An outside pitch for a car and table costs £6 and for a van it’s £12.
An inside pitch of two 6ft tables cost £8.
The event will take place in the Old Market Quarter, Hatherleigh EX20 3HT and will be hosted every Sunday during 2025.
Due to trading regulations the sale of tobacco, vapes, alcohol, weapons and food and drink from car boot traders is strictly prohibited.
To book an inside or outside pitch, call Alan on 07932 813086.
Pre-booking a pitch is advised.