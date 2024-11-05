A hotel in the heart of Dartmoor is celebrating receiving a hat-trick of awards from three leading organisations.
The Two Bridges Hotel is well-known for its top quality food using the best locally sourced ingredients.
It has recently received the news that it has been awarded two rosettes for culinary excellence from the AA.
The hotel also achieved recognition in the Food Drink Devon Awards as ‘best hotel restaurant’.
General manager Thomas John and head chef Josh Chan picked up the prestigious award in Exeter.
The hotel has also been recognised at the annual Taste of the West awards, achieving gold in both the restaurant and hotel categories.
Reporting on their visit to the hotel, the Food Drink Devon judges commented: “The Food Drink Devon Awards aim to find the very best in our wonderful county and make sure that everyone else knows how good they are. At Two Bridges we found one of the very best.”