A future of a long anticipated reinstated rail link between Tavistock and Plymouth via Bere Alston is in doubt after a Government pause on transport projects.
The Transport Secretary Louise Haigh told Parliament yesterday (Tuesday) that an internal review of Department for Transport’s (DfT) capital spend portfolio will be commissioned to support a long-term strategy for transport before any planned projects can be funded and given the go-ahead.
The planned Tavistock Rail link, with funding from the cancelled HS2 railway, was hailed by Devon County Council and Sir Geoffrey Cox (Torridge and Tavistock MP) and campaigners last year as crucial to West Devon’s economic growth to attract industry and generate jobs and bring in tourism.
A Devon County Council spokesperson said: "Although the Restoring your Railways programme has been cancelled, individual schemes are still expected to be reviewed by the Department for Transport.
“The Secretary of State for Transport issued a written statement yesterday confirming that an internal review of the Department for Transport’s (DfT) capital spend will be carried out before they make recommendations about current and future schemes."
Richard Searight, lead for the pressure group TavyRail, said: “It will be a great mistake to - again - pull the funding for this scheme.”
Louise Haigh said that the financial inheritance the Government has received is ‘extremely challenging’ In her written statement to Parliament she has said the previous administration has left a £22 billion public spending gap this year alone – £2.9 billion of which is unfunded transport commitments.
The Transport Secretary said: “Communities up and down the country have been given hope for new transport infrastructure, with no plans or funds to deliver them,” she said. “This government will not make that mistake. This government will rebuild our economic foundations while restoring transparency and public trust
“I am determined that we build the transport infrastructure to drive economic growth and opportunity in every part of the country and to deliver value for money for taxpayers. That ambition requires a fundamental reset to how we approach capital projects – with public trust, industry confidence and government integrity at its heart.”