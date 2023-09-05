A FEW Tavistock area athletes travelled across the waters to Menen in Belgium to race in the European Multisport Championships, writes Guy Boswell.
This was the same event in which Sam Lake and Helen Kula-Przezwanski raced in the European Aquathlon Championships - 1km river swim followed by a 5km road run.
Following the championships in which Tavistock teacher Sam won a silver in the aquathlon (swimming and running) was also an open race for any athletes to enter. Tavistock’s Hannah Smith decided this would be a great warm-up for her middle-distance triathlon race on Sunday, August 27. She was clearly very warmed up, going on to win the aquathlon overall and in her age group.
Sam Lakes’s two children, Miley and Joel Lake also took part in the open race, finishing eighth and fourth respectively in their age groups against some very high quality young athletes – Miley in the 14-15 category and Joel 16-17.
Hannah, of Dousland, took part in the the middle distance triathlon and aquabike races on Sunday — a 1.9km river swim followed by 90km bike and 20km run. The aqua bike event included the same distances, except the run. Hannah Smith (25-29 age category) and Jenny Jeeves, (55-59) of Lifton, took part in the triathlon while Victoria Harrison (45-49) raced in the aquabike.
The swim was tough with lots of chop and people to swim around. All three had good strong bike legs with Jenny making up seriously good ground from eleventh, coming in fifth into the run in a time of 2hr 41min.
Hannah completed her bike section in a great 2hr 55min.
Victoria finished strong off the bike in 2hr 47mins achieving ninth in her age group in an overall time of 3hr 31mins. Meanwhile, Jenny and Hannah had super runs, even with tired legs, both making super progress with Jenny storming to fourth in 1hr 41min and a superb time of 5hr 12mins, closely followed by Hannah who finished 13th in a great time of 5hr 13mins.
Huge well done to everyone who raced at the Euros – you should all be super proud of representing GB at this level.