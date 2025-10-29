Stiltwalkers and witches, ghosts and ghouls took to the streets of Tavistock this afternoon to mark Halloween in the town.
The celebrations began in Bedford Square at noon, with circus workshops and zombie dance lessons. Face painting was gruesome, so everyone could get painted up in character for the afternoon procession.
This set off up Duke Street at 4.30pm, with spooky outfits on show, dance moves and music in a playful tribute to Halloween.
