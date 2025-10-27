Residents are being asked to turn time detectives to piece together the historical jigsaw that is the remains of Tavistock Abbey
Householders are asked to look in their garden to solve the mystery of the disappeared remains of what was once the most influential abbey in the South West.
The Rediscovering Tavistock Abbey project has been funded by English Heritage to record, map and ultimately publicly display what the abbey looked like.
One of the project’s aims is to trace and catalogue all the carved fragments of medieval stone that once decorated the abbey’s doors, windows and other architectural features.
Following the abbey closure in 1539, its buildings were repurposed, neglected or demolished over 300 years. Many of the stone gargoyles, carved decorations and other artefacts which remain, ended up in gardens in the town as rockeries or seats, their importance unrecognised.
Simon Thompson, of the Rediscovering Tavistock Abbey project, said: “The stone was recycled within new structures or ended up as decorative items in the gardens of some of the wealthier households in the town.
“So far, about fifty fragments have come to light, but a report in papers of 1945 has put us on a new trail which residents can help us with.
“The article states that when Westbridge on Plymouth Road was being reconstructed in 1939-40 various medieval carved stones were seen within the old bridge.
“These included granite spandrels (the almost triangular spaces between the outer curve of an arch, a wall, and the ceiling or framework) which may have formed an archway in the ancient abbey.
“These stones and others, were removed for so-called preservation. But where are they? There is no known record of their whereabouts over the last 85 years. If anyone has any information please contact Tavistock Heritage Centre so we can record and catalogue them.”
Anyone wanting to record and find out about any potential abbey remains (however small) from their gardens, can contact: https://www.heritageintavistock.org/contact Or email: [email protected]
