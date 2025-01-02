GWR is warning their customers of a rogue offer online using their name.
The scam sponsored post by UK Annual Pass is offering a railcard for just £3 to anyone living in the UK for unlimited travel on GWR trains for one full year. A link is offered in the post for people to sign up which then goes on to ask for their details.
The sponsored post on social media has received a lot of attention but with some now stating they have applied for the ticket and received nothing.
A spokesperson for GWR said: “Please do not engage with posts like this or give out any personal information. The more comments these posts receive, the more people they can target.
“Be safe and always look for the blue tick when engaging with professional organisations on Facebook.”