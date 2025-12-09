The River Tamar burst its bank at New Bridge, Gunnislake, last night as captured in these dramatic photographs and video, from photographer Helen Jackson.

The murky brown waters washed off the saturated fields and was swollen by the River Tavy which flows off Dartmoor after capturing the heaviest downpours of Storm Bram which lashed the region yesterday.

The River Tamar burst its bank at New Bridge, Gunnislake, last night after Storm Bram's heavy rain. Picture by Helen Jackson, Dartmoor Photographer. ( Helen Jackson, Dartmoor Photographer. )

The River Tamar burst its bank at New Bridge, Gunnislake, last night after Storm Bram's heavy rain. Picture by Helen Jackson, Dartmoor Photographer. ( Jackson, Dartmoor Photographer. )