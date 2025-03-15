A VILLAGE pub is staging a special event to thank all those who helped search for a missing man.
The Rising Sun in Gunnislake is hosting the event in memory of Fred Jackson on what would have been his birthday – Saturday, March 29.
Fred, who lived in Gunnislake, was sadly found dead on one of his regular walking routes on February 11, after a large search by villagers, emergency services and a drone operator.
The pub is staging a pop-in event on behalf of Fred’s family – he leaves his wife Sarah and son Paul.
During the search, the pub acted as a hub for coordinating the search. Pub manager Sarah Reeves organised flapjacks, bottles of water and foil blankets for the volunteer searchers to help Fred if needed. Her team also enlisted a volunteer drone operator to search the area.
A statement on social media said: “Fred Jackson’s family would like to invite all those who knew Fred and those who helped try to find him on the 10-11th February to a thank-you event at the Rising Sun Public House.
“The pub was there in our hour of need, setting up a coordination hub to direct the search and also provided a base for the drone Guardian Search and Rescue team.”
The family will be at the pub 4-8pm for a casual drop-in to give them a chance to thank everyone. Meanwhile, Fred’s ashes will be scattered at a separate event at Rame without a formal service (as he requested).
The family added: “So if you'd like to say goodbye to him please do come down to the Rising Sun and raise a glass with us. A special thank-you goes out to Guardian Search and Rescue, Cornwall Fire & Rescue Service and Devon and Cornwall Police.”