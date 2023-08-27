Andy Brown, social media manager and team first aider, said: "We're really sad to see Mark go — he's one of our longest serving club members and has done so much behind the scenes. I've been here on and off for 19 years and known him since I was about 20. People come and go from clubs all the time but he’s always been here, helped out in difficult times and done more than his fair share, even if it's just painting the dugouts or stepping into the role of manager straight away when the post has been vacated. He's good as gold and football will always be in his blood."