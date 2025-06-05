Tavistock students brought smiles and song to older residents during a heart warming concert in one of the town’s communal homes.
Mount Kelly College pupils entertained the residents of Abbeyfield’s Drake Lodge as part of the school’s weekly afternoon programme of service to the community.
This was the pupils’ first visit to the home, which supports independent living, and they were warmly welcomed by residents and staff.
Residents clapped, sang along, and even requested favourites, turning the afternoon into a joyful celebration of music and community.
The visit to Abbeyfield was a special occasion, with pupils performing a mix of classical pieces and popular tunes, carefully chosen to resonate with the audience, plus some singalong songs and World War II favourites, continuing the VE Day celebrations.
Bobby Skelton, assistant head (co-curricular), said: “Service afternoon is a cornerstone of life at Mount Kelly. It fosters compassion, empathy, and a sense of social responsibility.
“Music is a wonderful way to connect with others, and it’s always inspiring to see how much our pupils gain from these experiences – in confidence, communication, and character.”
He added that Mount Kelly looks forward to developing this new connection with Drake Lodge and continuing to use music as a ‘bridge between generations’.
Each Friday afternoon, Mount Kelly pupils engage in a variety of service activities that reflect some of the school’s values of kindness, empathy and community.
One popular option sees a group of musically gifted pupils visiting local care and residential homes to perform a selection of songs and instrumental pieces for residents.
The programme offers a meaningful experience for the audiences and provides valuable learning opportunities for the pupils themselves.
“It’s about more than just music,” said one pupil. “We love sharing our talents, but we also get to listen to the residents' stories, make connections across generations, and learn the importance of giving back.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.