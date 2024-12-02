There was a community feel to the beginning of the festive season when residents of a Gunnislake street switched on their own decorated Christmas tree.

Residents of Woodland Way contributed to buying and decorating their tree and staged a switch-on yesterday (Sunday).

Resident Char Bennetts said: “Everyone was involved as a community. We all helped. The organisers were Natalie Jasper and Charlene Burgess with lovely singing by Ali Moyna, Ross Hanley and Esther Tonna-Morgan.

“It was a free community gathering with Christmas carols, nibbles, biscuits and mince pies. Everyone got into the Christmas spirit and it makes Woodland Way look so pretty.”

Woodland Way residents in Gunnislake lit their community Christmas tree yesterday (Sunday) (Submitted)
Gunnislake's Woodland Way community Christmas tree.
Everyone contributed to decorating the tree (Submitted)