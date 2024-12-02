There was a community feel to the beginning of the festive season when residents of a Gunnislake street switched on their own decorated Christmas tree.
Residents of Woodland Way contributed to buying and decorating their tree and staged a switch-on yesterday (Sunday).
Resident Char Bennetts said: “Everyone was involved as a community. We all helped. The organisers were Natalie Jasper and Charlene Burgess with lovely singing by Ali Moyna, Ross Hanley and Esther Tonna-Morgan.
“It was a free community gathering with Christmas carols, nibbles, biscuits and mince pies. Everyone got into the Christmas spirit and it makes Woodland Way look so pretty.”