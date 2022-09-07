Group tackles invasive species

Subscribe newsletter
A BURRATOR group is working to remove invasive species from Dartmoor.
The South West Lakes Trust volunteer group based at Burrator is helping to maintain the natural ecosystem by removing unwanted invasive species.
Last month the group focus was removing Montbretia (also known as Crocosmia), an invasive plant that is native to Southern Africa. This flowering plant is illegal to plant or otherwise allow this species to grow in the wild under Schedule 9 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
James Fantom, invasive species officer for the SW Lakes Trust said: ‘Montbretia is an invasive, non-native species.
‘It causes problems for the ecosystem, economy and human health.
‘Montbretia outcompetes native species and takes resources away from the ecosystem.’
‘Other plants get choked out by this plant’.
The Burrator group successful removed three dumpy bags from Wembley Walk in the hopes that other native ground flora will be able to grow. Tim Burton, Dartmoor environment and engagement ranger, involved with the event said: ‘It went really well. The volunteers are a fantastic bunch.
‘The plant has bulbs, so you’ve got to make sure you get every single one or it will regrow.
‘Hopefully by next year it should be all gone.’
There are more invasives to remove at Burrator, with another one being rhododendron which release toxins into the soil.
Tim said: ‘We will be focusing on getting rid of that next.’
