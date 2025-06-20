Devon highways bosses are bringing the county’s gritters out of hibernation to prevent road surfaces from melting in the hot weather.
Despite the n’ice weather, Devon County Council is preparing its fleet of gritters to help protect the county’s roads against the heat of the sun.
In extreme heat, the tar or bitumen in road surfaces can become soft and sticky. However, a sprinkling of crushed rock dust absorbs the soft bitumen to create a non-stick surface that also limits damage to the highway.
‘Following the warm weather this week, with road surface temperatures surpassing 50°C, as a precautionary measure some of our newer road surfaces will receive a dusting down treatment this weekend,’ a spokesperson from Devon County Council Highways said. ‘Please don't be alarmed if you see our gritters out on the network,’ the spokesperson added.
