A by-election will be held for West Devon Borough Council’s Tavistock North ward on Thursday 1 May, the same day at the county council elections.
It follows the resignation after almost two years of independent councillor Ursula Mann because of employment commitments.
Cllr Mann’s work on getting the Tavistock Neighbourhood Plan, a blueprint for development, to the point of a referendum was praised by borough councillors this week.
She is said to have been instrumental in putting together the plan for Tavistock Town Council, where she is also a member, over a four-year period, with help from the community and officers from the borough council.
At a referendum in the coming months, residents will decide whether to accept the plan which includes objectives for housing, business, community facilities, the environment, protecting green spaces, transport and connectivity and heritage.
If adopted, it will be taken into consideration when planning applications are discussed.
Cllr Mann was also an advocate for wildlife and the environment during her time on the council and was key to getting a wildlife warden scheme started.
Leader of West Devon Borough Council Cllr Mandy Ewings said: “Ursula has been a fantastic councillor for West Devon, bringing her unique perspective to issues that we have faced, including her inspirational enthusiasm towards environmental issues.
She said the neighbourhood plan had got to this stage through her “dogged determination”.
“It’s a great shame to see her step down from the role, but we look forward to welcoming a new member to the council in May.”
Cllr Mann said her time on West Devon had been “totally insightful” and gave her a huge amount of respect for everyone who worked there.
She said she was pleased that affordable housing, issues with South West Water and water quality had been a big focus for the council.
And she thanked the people of Tavistock for their contributions in putting together the neighbourhood plan.
Cllr Mann will continue to serve as a Tavistock town councillor.
The borough’s Tavistock North ward has three seats with Cllr Jeff Moody (Ind) and Cllr Holly Greenberry-Pullen (Lib Dem) holding the other two positions.