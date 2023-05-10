No-fault evictions are not allowed in Scotland or Wales and were banned in England during Covid. They were, however, reinstated by the Conservative Government in May 2021. Opposition parties have said this has led to a huge increase in no-fault evictions. However this situation could soon be reversed, as the legislation is due to be examined in further detail in the House of Commons, where the Renters’ Reform Bill was reintroduced over the past week. In this, the Government is putting forward draft legislation to end no-fault evictions, which would give security to private renters. The bill also proposes to give greater powers to landlords to evict tenants over anti-social behaviour. The resignation of Cllr Wheeler leaves a vacancy for a borough councillor in Tavistock’s North Ward, where there are three seats the others being occupied by Independent Jeff Moody and Lib Dem Pete Squire.