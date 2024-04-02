CALLINGTON Lions’ Bingo night was back by popular demand.
After a successful event in December, local people asked the club if they would stage an Easter Bingo evening: organisers Claire Curtis and Hilary Harlow were happy to oblige.
Smiles and chocolate at Callington Lions' Easter bingo (Submitted)
“Tonnes of prizes were won from chocolate eggs, wines and spirits to hampers filled with Sunday roast dinner supplies,” said Lion Hayley Patton.
“More than £1,000 was raised on the night to put to good use in our community.
“The kids were consulted on their requests for a more inclusive environment for them to attend, and these will be implemented at our next bingo event.”
