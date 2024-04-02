Drivers in and around West Devon will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross lane closures for structure inspection.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from midnight, April 9 to 11pm June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross exit slip roads traffic signals for South West Water works.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Ebsworthy lane closures for structure inspection.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.