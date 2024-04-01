A DRAMATIC reenactment of the Easter story of the crucifixion attracted nearly 100 adults and children to one of the higher churches on Dartmoor on what was a windy Good Friday.
Families relived the true meaning of Easter at Brent Tor, near Tavistock, as members of the congregation of St Michael’s Church acted out the story of Jesus’ crucifixion.
The story unfolded in stages on the steep walk up the tor, culminating in ‘Jesus’ being ‘nailed’ to the cross at the top next to St Michael’s Church.
The reenactment of Christ’s passion on Good Friday is an Easter tradition in the parish. Every year a heavy cross is carried up the tor to the hilltop church and a service is then held inside.
The Rev Hazel Butland, curate of the church, said: ‘It was very windy but it only rained when we were inside the church for the service. Considering how bad the weather had been, we still had more than 90 people with us.”