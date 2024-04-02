Dartmoor Preservation Association is inviting members and non-members to a free guided walk round the archaeological sights of Merrivale, near Tavistock.
The walk is on Saturday April 13, meeting at 2pm, at the Four Winds Car park (grid reference: ASX 540 749)), south of the B3357 Tavistock to Two Bridges road.
The walk, led by Jane Marchand, will visit one of Dartmoor’s most impressive and best known archaeological landscapes. It is renowned for the wide variety of prehistoric remains it contains within a relatively small area.
This comprises a stone circle, stone rows, a standing stone and several burial sites which indicate this was a place where ceremonial and ritual activities took place 4,000 years ago.
Today Merrivale still retains the feeling of being a special and sacred area. The walk is on footpaths and tracks with no steep hills.