John said: “I miss Gill such a lot, even after all this time, just like other widowers who I meet. It was very sad. However, she was looked after so well thanks to the Mustard Tree and Blooming Well. The Mustard Tree helped by putting us in touch with several organisations that were very important like St Luke’s Hospice and Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie. We were provided with nurses and carers to take the pressure off, especially when Gill was ill. Both the charities were very supportive and were just what we needed at very stressful times.”