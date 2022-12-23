Darren Newland, Abbey Surgery Practice Manager, added: ‘We have excellent working relationships with nursing homes we look after. The doctors are well aware of the training by the staff at each home and have a good understanding of what they are capable of doing. Whenever, they have situations in a home, we first conduct a telephone consultation. The doctor assesses the needs of the patient based on the conversation they have with staff and the best course of action is advised. We are very aware of the pressures facing all NHS services. Our team here has never worked harder.’ South Western Ambulance Service said: ‘We would like to apologise for the delay experienced by this patient. We are working with our partners in the NHS and social care, to do all we can to improve the service to patients.’