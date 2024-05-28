New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The National Trust at The National Trust Devils Cauldron Tearoom, Devils Cauldron Entrance, Lydford Gorge, Lydford; rated on May 14
• Rated 5: The National Trust Waterfall Tearoom at Lydford Gorge Waterfall Entrance, Lydford; rated on May 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Railway Ramblers' Rest at The Railway Inn, Two Bridges Road, Princetown; rated on May 15