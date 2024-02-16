New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Chill at Meadowlands Leisure Pool, The Wharf, Tavistock; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Sticklepath Stores and Cafe at The Sticklepath Stores & Cafe, Sticklepath Stores, Sticklepath; rated on February 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Castle Inn at Lydford; rated on February 1