New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Old Forge at 6 The Square, Chagford; rated on November 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: London Inn at The London Inn, 23 Station Road, Horrabridge; rated on November 20
• Rated 5: Ring O Bells at 44 The Square, Chagford; rated on November 14