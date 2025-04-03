New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Taylors Restaurant at 22 Market Street, Tavistock; rated on March 26
• Rated 5: Lemon Grove Cafe at 4a Duke Street, Tavistock; rated on March 24
• Rated 5: The Green Room at Country Lanes Garden Centre, Stockley; rated on March 24
• Rated 5: The Little Corner Pantry at 30 Brook Street, Tavistock; rated on March 24
• Rated 5: Alfordon Farms Ltd at Farmer Luxtons, Stockley; rated on November 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Plume of Feathers at Plume Of Feathers, 38 Fore Street, Okehampton; rated on March 29
• Rated 5: Jack Chams at 17 West Street, Tavistock; rated on March 25
• Rated 5: The Golden Inn at Burdon Lane, Highampton; rated on March 19
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Homemade at Stone Farm at EX20; rated on March 25
• Rated 5: Nutritional Edge at The Countryman, Sampford Courtenay; rated on February 25
• Rated 5: T J's & L J's Fish & Chips at 36 Brook Street, Tavistock; rated on February 20