Goat breeder is a dab hand at showing
By Alison Stephenson | Editor |
Friday 1st July 2022 1:34 pm
Sam Owen with his goats (TINDLE )
Sam Owen from Bridestowe learnt everything he knows about goats from his grandmother Margaret Ford. He started showing at the age of 11 and has not looked back since.
Now turning his hand to showing cows, Sam says he plans to be a dairy farmer but goats will always be his favourite. His first goat was Maple who watched on as her progeny were paraded around the showground at the Devon County Show.
