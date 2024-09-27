The Tavistock Customer Service Excellence Awards 2024 culminated in a fantastic gala dinner at the Bedford Hotel yesterday evening, Thursday, September 26.
The awards scheme highlights the unique customer experience offered by Tavistock’s businesses.
An impressive 865 nominations were shortlisted by organisers Rhiannon Spurgeon and Tavistock BID manager Janna Sanders earlier this month.
Across seven categories, 50 names and associated nomination packs were ranked by a panel of five independent judges – Olympic gymnast Ruby Stacey, local headmaster Guy Ayling, community champion Allen Lewis, Mayor Cllr Paul Ward and ITV Westcountry’s Jacquie Bird. Category sponsors formed the sixth member of the panel in their chosen category.
Co-organiser Rhiannon Spurgeon saw all her hard work pay off on the night. “There were a number of people who got a bit teary and all that kind of thing, so it was pretty special,” she said.
The winners, by category, were:
Hospitality, sponsored by Tavy Links
Winners The Bedford Hotel, Runners Up Café Liaison, Highly Commended Coffee & Cream.
Retail, sponsored by Identity Studio
Winners Towls of Tavistock, Runners Up Soft Touch Needlecrafts and Roots & Vines, Highly Commended Rival Records.
Services, sponsored by Tavistock & District Chamber of Commerce
Winner DB Heating, Runner Up Chloe Pearce, Highly Commended SBW Cleaning and Impact Cleaning & Laundry.
Wellbeing, sponsored by Tavistock BID
Joint Winners Caroline Clarke and Phoenix Group Exercise, Runner Up Peak, Highly Commended Alistair Kinsey.
New Business, sponsored by BIP Southwest
Winners - Rival Records, Runner Up Aroma, Highly Commended Chloe Pearce and Inside Garden.
Outstanding Individual, sponsored by Rhiannon Spurgeon
Winner - Lauren Hutchings, Runners Up Becky Robertson-Dreher and Jack Hall at 76, Highly Commended Mary Walke.
Lifetime Contribution, sponsored by Tavistock Times Gazette
Winner - Tavistock Launderette, Runner Up Towls of Tavistock and Highly Commended Brigid Foley.