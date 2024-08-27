The Government body which manages the Tamar Valley is holding public meetings this autumn to share its priorities for the coming five years.
Tamar Valley National Landscape – what was the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty – has drafted a management plan for 2025-2030
This focuses on restoring natural habitats, making sure = development enhances habitats for wildlife rather than harming them and =helping the valley and its communities adapt to the changing climate.
Martin Howlett, chair of Tamar Valley National Landscape Partnership, said: “Since designation in 1995, our Partnership has delivered well, conserving and enhancing the natural beauty of the landscape. With the new challenges of biodiversity loss and the climate crisis that we all now face, we must be even more ambitious and urgent in our efforts, and deliver at a far greater scale.
“We’re now in a race to protect and grow our nature and adapt to become more resilient to the impacts of climate change. Together, working with our farmers, landowners and wider community, we will make the difference for the Tamar Valley and its long-term resilience.”
Sarah Gibson, Tamar Valley National Landscape manager, said: "I’m really looking forward to consulting our communities throughout the valley, and listening to their ideas and priorities, which will help further shape our next five-year plan and our aspirations for the long term.”
The meetings are as follows:
Wednesday, 18 September, 9:30am-11am Buckland Chapel, 11:30am-2:30pm, Drake Manor Inn, Buckland Monachorum
Thursday, 26 September, 10am-3pm, Tamar Valley Centre, Drakewalls (Macmillan Coffee Morning will also be held from 10am-12 noon)
Saturday, 5 October, 1pm-5pm, Bere Apple Fest, Church Hall, Bere Ferrers
Tuesday, 15 October, 10am-4pm, Tavistock Library
Wednesday, 16 October, 10am-3pm, Devon Business Show, Plymouth Life Centre
Wednesday, 23 October, 10:30am-4pm, Plymouth Train Station
Saturday, 26 October, 10:30am-7:30pm, Tamar Valley River Festival, Calstock
Wednesday, 30 October, 10am-1pm, Tamar Valley National Landscape’s Annual Forum, Duchy College, Stoke Climsland
Friday, 1 November, 11am-4pm, Saltash Library & Information Service
The draft management plan can also be viewed online during the consultation period (2 September – 1 November) at https://www.tamarvalley-nl.org.uk/management-plan-2025-2030/