Donna, who organises the ‘non-competitive’ Girls Do Football group run by volunteers in Tavistock and football coach at Mount Kelly College, said: “The girls at Girls Do Football were so joyous and energised by the Women’s World Cup. The group is a friendly relaxed environment for any girl who wants to play, regardless of their ability and capability. But many might want to play competitively now after seeing what the girls have achieved in Australia.