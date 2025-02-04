A fundraising event to raise money for local suicide prevention charities has been hailed as a success.
The evening, called Sound Mind, was staged by Kate Hooper in memory of her brother Michael who passed away due to suicide on Boxing Day in 1996.
Okehampton Charter Hall was filled with good spirit, dance and open conversations as the bands Fireblockers, Drea & The Pandas and AliveMusic performed hits throughout the night.
SoundMind raised £500 each for Andy’s Man Club and Pete’s Dragons, which are charities who help with mental health problems, suicide prevention and the aftermath of suicide.
Organised just before Blue Monday, the grassroots gig night on January 18 received lots of support from the community with the London Inn providing drinks throughout the evening and the flooring company Cladco giving a generous donation.