Dave Bouch added: “After 12 months of work by the garden team, we are now reaching the final 12 days of creating this year’s garland. This starts by creating an evergreen shrub base with pittosporum which we then put into position in the hall of the house, before individually placing every single flower to create this year’s amazing display. My favourite garland is always the one I’ve just done, because it reminds me of that growing year.”