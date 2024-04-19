An exhibition featuring digitally prints created by Tavistock Photography Club members brings alive an eerie story set at Brentor.
The ghostly photographs can be seen at Tavistock Library until it closes on Saturday (April 27) at 4pm.
Story Margery of Quether was written by famous parson, squire, writer, folk song collector and parson Sabine Baring-Gould who once lived at Lewtrenchard Manor.
Club members have used creative techniques to bring this fantastical tale alive in real locations - amond them Brentor’s own hilltop church of St Michael de Rupe.
Locals who enjoy dressing up in Victorian costume are among the characters sitting in the pews.
Ray Jacobs from the club said that bringing one of Baring-Gould’s ‘werewolf-y stories’ to life in images was a great experience. “It was such a creative process. I have never done anything like it before,” he said.
The exhbiition is among events marking the centenary of Sabine Baring-Gould’s death.