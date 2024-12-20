Parents were entertained and reduced to tears of happiness by a Nativity play with a difference at Bere Alston Primary Academy.
The production combined a traditional Nativity with elements of A Christmas Carol, Ghostbusters and Men In Black.
The production was written and directed by teacher Sarah Pike, who is tasked with creating the show every year. She wrote a play which amalgamated A Christmas Carol and a traditional Nativity, with Ghostbusters and Men In Black thrown in for good measure.
Headteacher Gareth Bemister said: “The story covers miserly headteacher Mr Stooge being cruel to his staff and children at his village school, so he is visited by the ghost of Bere Alston School’s creator, John Maynard who warns him to change his ways.
“He is then visited by three ghosts, with the ghost of Christmas past taking him all the way back 2,000 years to see the birth of Jesus and the real meaning of Christmas.
“Macy Abbott, a Year Six pupil, played the lead role of Mr Stooge brilliantly, while Year Three girl Emily Phillips stunned the audience with her amazing solo performance that had parents in tears.”