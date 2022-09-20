Cllr Nicky Hopwood, South Hams Executive member for Cost of Living said: ‘Please do not be embarrassed or ashamed in asking for help. We are all here to help you. If you are worried about the coming winter months and your energy bills, please do contact one of the organisations listed here. My main piece of advice would be to act now, don’t let unpaid bills escalate, come forward and find out what you are entitled to and what schemes could help you. The increasing cost of fuel is going to affect everyone.’