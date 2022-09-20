Getting help with the cost of fuel
Subscribe newsletter
We are all feeling the pinch as the fuel crisis escalates. However, there are some things that you can do right now that might help alleviate some of the pressure. The Government has a number of different schemes that you can apply for, depending on your personal circumstances and there are people out there that you can speak to if you need help wading through the information.
West Devon Borough Council can also help through the Household Support Fund. If you are struggling to afford food, utility bills or other essentials then you can apply for help from the fund.
www.westdevon.gov.uk/article/9099/Household-Support-Fund-Policy
The Citizens Advice can also provide; detailed energy advice to reduce your costs, check which Government schemes you qualify for, help you with billing issues with your supplier, and provide support if you are struggling to top up a prepayment meter.
Many local organisations are also able to provide support and advice for people facing fuel poverty, these include, LEAP (0800 060 7567) and South Dartmoor Energy, Tamar. (0800 112 3044), Tamar Energy (0800 233 5414)
Cllr Nicky Hopwood, South Hams Executive member for Cost of Living said: ‘Please do not be embarrassed or ashamed in asking for help. We are all here to help you. If you are worried about the coming winter months and your energy bills, please do contact one of the organisations listed here. My main piece of advice would be to act now, don’t let unpaid bills escalate, come forward and find out what you are entitled to and what schemes could help you. The increasing cost of fuel is going to affect everyone.’
Nick White, Energy Advice project manager, said: ‘The increased energy prices have been caused primarily by the big increase in gas prices, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine; this affects not just gas, but also electricity prices. So, although the Energy Price Guarantee’ is good news for many, your energy unit costs will still be a lot higher than last winter; so please consider any energy advice on reducing your use as it will really make a difference.’
Latest on the Energy price guarantee
On September 8 2022 the Government announced the Energy Price Guarantee.
The package provides support to consumers with the spiralling cost of energy bills. This will reduce a domestic consumer’s bill to an average cost of £2,500 and will remain in place for two years. The Energy Price Guarantee will start on October 1 2022 and effectively replaces the Energy Price Cap. For more information, see https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/energy-bills-support/energy-bills-support-factsheet-8-september-2022
No further support measures have been announced but the following existing support measures are still in place:
£400 Energy Bills Support Scheme
£150 Council Tax rebate
Cost of living payments
Low income benefits and tax credits
Disability Cost of Living Payment
Pensioner Cost of Living Payment
Energy Bills Support Scheme
The Government is providing extra support with energy bills over the winter months through the Energy Bills Support Scheme. All households with a domestic electricity connection in Great Britain are eligible for the £400 discount.
There is no need to apply; energy suppliers will pay the grant over six months. However, it is important that you have an account with your supplier and they have your correct contact details, particularly if you are on traditional prepay meters. Payments start from October 2022, to ensure households receive financial support. www.helpforhouseholds.campaign.gov.uk/help-with-your-bills
Cold Weather Payments
The Government is also providing £25 extra a week if you’re getting certain benefits during the winter when the temperature is zero or below for more than seven days. www.gov.uk/cold-weather-payment
Winter fuel payments
In the winter months, pensioners can get between £100 and £300 to help pay heating bills. This winter, they will also receive an extra one-off £300 Pensioner Cost of Living Payment, which will be paid as an automatic top-up to the Winter Fuel Payment. www.gov.uk/winter-fuel-payment or call 0800 731 0160.
Warm Home Discount
This autumn nearly three million low-income households are also eligible for a £150 rebate on their winter electricity bills. www.ofgem.gov.uk/information-consumers/energy-advice-households/finding-your-energy-supplier-or-network-operator or call 0800 731 0214.
Vulnerable clients moved to prepayment meters
There have been reports of energy suppliers moving vulnerable clients onto prepayments meters.
However, energy suppliers can’t make you do this if it wouldn’t be safe or practical.
You can refuse to move to prepayment if you have an illness or disability which means you would be harmed if your gas or electricity was cut off. You can also refuse if you wouldn’t be able to get to or use your meter.
More information on stopping a supplier moving you to prepayment can be found on the Citizens Advice website.
Energy Providers Might be able to help
If you’re in debt to your energy supplier, you might be able to get a grant from a charitable trust to help pay it off.
When you apply for a grant, you’ll have to provide detailed information about your financial situation in your application. It could take a while to complete, and it might be worth getting help from a friend or family member. You can also talk to an advisor for help to fill in forms.
Charitable trusts like you to show that you have received debt advice before you apply. Debt advice can help you manage your debts and increase your chances of making a successful application.
Go to www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/energy/energy-supply/get-help-paying-your-bills/grants-and-benefits-to-help-you-pay-your-energy-bills/
or contact Citizens Advice –
Energy Advice Line South Hams. Tel: 01803 659733.
Other places you can go for help and advice
CA West Devon 0808 278 7999
For a single point of contact direct people to our shared website: https://www.cabdevon.org.uk/advice/
Tamar Energy - 0800 233 5414.
LEAP (0800 060 7567), South Dartmoor Energy. (0800 112 3044)
Devon Communities Together is able to provide support to individuals who are struggling with fuel bills and heating their homes this winter – book a free session: https://linktr.ee/DCTenergyadvice
All of this information and more can be found on the South Hams District Council’s website
www.southhams.gov.uk/cost-of-living-help
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |