A SPECIAL Tamar Valley Circular Walk led by local Walk Leader, Rob Blakiston is taking place next week.
Get to know the Tamar Valley better on this 16 mile walk where you will encounter riverside paths, quiet country lanes, footpaths, disused mine workings, Cotehele Quay and ancient woodland.
The first half of the walk is mostly easy walking, but does include hills. The second half is mostly a long gentle incline up to Hingston Down Mine. Thereafter, it is mostly all downhill or level with one stile.
There are a wide variety of surfaces, including some rocky, muddy, and potentially slippery. Walking boots are strongly advised.
To join the walk, meet at the King George V Playing Field by the river at Calstock Park, Bealswood Road, Gunnislake PL18 9D on Saturday September 9 at 9.50am for a 10am start. The group will be stopping for lunch at the Who’d Have Thought It Inn in St Dominick - if you want to order food you will need to arrange that with the pub and book a table in advance, by calling 01579 350214. The second stop will be for a drink at the Rising Sun in Gunnislake.
This walk will be led by Rob, walk leader from Tamar & Bere Wellbeing Walking Group. The Tamar Valley AONB and National Lottery Heritage funded Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme have worked with Rob to offer this walk.
Walkers will get to experience first hand many of the special qualities that led to the Tamar Valley being designated as an AONB; a rare valley and water landscape, remarkable heritage, wildlife resource and a landscape of high visual quality.
To reserve a spot on the walk visit the Tamar Valley AONB Facebook Page and follow the link to Eventbrite.