To join the walk, meet at the King George V Playing Field by the river at Calstock Park, Bealswood Road, Gunnislake PL18 9D on Saturday September 9 at 9.50am for a 10am start. The group will be stopping for lunch at the Who’d Have Thought It Inn in St Dominick - if you want to order food you will need to arrange that with the pub and book a table in advance, by calling 01579 350214. The second stop will be for a drink at the Rising Sun in Gunnislake.