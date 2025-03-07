Leading wildlife charity, Butterfly Conservation, has revealed the dates of this year’s highly anticipated Big Butterfly Count, which will take place over three weeks this summer.
The annual citizen science programme, which is now in its 16th year, attracts tens of thousands of people out into their gardens, local green spaces or the countryside to spend 15 minutes counting butterflies and helping to track trends and inform conservation action.
After declining numbers of butterflies resulted in the charity declaring a nationwide Butterfly Emergency last year, the charity says it’s more important than ever that people take part in 2025.
Last summer’s Big Butterfly Count results were alarming, says the charity. Overall, participants spotted just seven butterflies on average per 15-minute count in 2024, a reduction of almost 50 per cent on 2023’s average of 12, and the lowest in the history of the Big Butterfly Count. It was also the worst summer in the count’s history for a number of popular species including Small Tortoiseshell and Common Blue.
Dr Richard Fox, head of science at Butterfly Conservation said: “We need everyone, everywhere to get out for the count this year and help us find out if last year’s shocking results were a blip, or if they indicate a much greater issue.”
The Big Butterfly Count is free, fun and takes just 15 minutes. It is open to anyone, of any age, in any part of the UK – towns, cities or the countryside. No green space is too small – a back garden, a small terrace or balcony with some pot plants, a public park, allotment or country lane are all important spaces to explore, track and report.
Last year, more than 85,000 citizen scientists took part, submitting 143,241 counts. This is equivalent to 35,810 hours, or four years’ worth of time spent counting butterflies, in gardens, parks, school grounds and the countryside – areas the charity is not easily able to get data from otherwise.
Dr Fox said: “In total, just over 935,000 butterflies and day-flying moths were recorded across the UK from July 12 – August 4 in 2024, down almost 600,000, equivalent to more than a third of 2023's total, and 9,000 counts were logged as seeing zero butterflies, the highest in the citizen science programme’s history. This is very disturbing.
“Butterflies are a key indicator species; when they are in trouble, we know that the wider environment is in trouble too. Last year, nature sounded the alarm call, and we were able to respond, securing a complete ban from the Government on particularly toxic neonicotinoid pesticides on crops in 2025. Now we are calling on people across the UK to get involved once again, to enjoy 15 minutes out spotting and counting butterflies, and helping us to see how butterflies are faring this year.”
This year’s Big Butterfly Count runs from Friday, July 18 – Sunday, August 10. For more information and to take part visit www.bigbutterflycount.org or download the free Big Butterfly Count app.