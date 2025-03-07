“Butterflies are a key indicator species; when they are in trouble, we know that the wider environment is in trouble too. Last year, nature sounded the alarm call, and we were able to respond, securing a complete ban from the Government on particularly toxic neonicotinoid pesticides on crops in 2025. Now we are calling on people across the UK to get involved once again, to enjoy 15 minutes out spotting and counting butterflies, and helping us to see how butterflies are faring this year.”