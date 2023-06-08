DEVON County Council has once again pushed back the re-opening of a section of Drake's Trail currently undergoing repairs.
A Devon County Council spokesman said: 'The walkway is now expected to re-open by the end of Friday (9 June). We apologise for the continued delay.'
Work is currently continuing to replace existing timber, having started on April 17. The stretch had been advertised by the county council as re-opening on Tuesday (June 6) after having already been pushed back from its initial re-opening date of May 22.
The part of the trail on the Gem Aerial Walkway still closed stretches from just south of the Grenofen Tunnel to the northern end of Gem Bridge.
Further information on the county council website reads: 'Access to Gem Bridge is still available from the south. Until the walkway re-opens users of the trail are asked to continue with their current travel arrangements or alternative routes, and cyclists are reminded to please respect signs asking you to dismount.'