Garden revamp boosts pre school

DELAWARE pre-school has had a garden revamp and is looking to expand further to cope with the childcare shortage in the Tamar Valley.
The new garden was finished last week thanks to Chris Maunder from Morwellham Sheds and Garden Furniture and discounted wood from Tinhay Building Supplies.
Holly Anderson-Stacey, the manager of the pre-school which is situated at Delaware Community Learning Centre in Albaston, expressed her relief and joy in response to the garden being completed.
Holly said: ‘The top garden wasn’t landscaped and as the years have gone on the mud had washed away and tree roots were showing and it became very dangerous.
‘Every year, come winter, we’d always think about the garden. The children couldn’t use it.
‘Finally we’ve been able to do it and Chris Maunder who is a parent did it at a really good price.’
The garden is now an all-year facility providing a lovely outdoor space for the children of all ages to enjoy.
‘The children have loved watching the digger and they’re going to love it’, said Holly.
The new garden features a climbing frame, bridge, mud kitchen, story corner, rope swing, balancing equipment and much more.
Further plans of expansion for the local pre-school are also on the cards.
To cope with the huge demand for childcare in the area, Holly is looking to expand the pre-school which is listed as a charity, to cater for more children.
She has applied for a grant from the Community Infrastructure Levy which came into effect in Cornwall in January 2019 and offers funding of up to £100,00. Holly has applied for the full amount in the hope that a portakabin can be erected in the garden to cater for children aged 18 months to 2 and a half years.
Holly wants to expand the capacity of the childcare facility to reduce the long waiting list the pre-school has which takes them up until September 2023.
‘There’s a long waiting list that’s five pages long’, said Holly.
‘We are full. We haven’t got any room. The waiting list is getting longer and longer. Mums who are pregnant now are already joining the list’. ‘There is a huge shortage of childcare. More needs to be done about it.
‘I didn’t want to expand, but I think we have to for the future and to safeguard ourselves.’
Despite the long waiting lists and anticipation of parents, Holly expressed that the parents are very understanding but said: ‘We constantly have to turn people away’.
If the grant is provided the expansion would reduce some of the strain on the facility and allow parents to be guaranteed a space for their children.
Holly will find out in January 2023 if the preschool will obtain the funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy.
