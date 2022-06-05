Garden House volunteers plant trees for the Queen

A renowned local garden marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by inviting four long-service volunteers to each plant a tree to form part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

The team at The Garden House spent an enjoyable afternoon recently with four long-service volunteers who together have put in more than 100 years’ service at the garden famous for its snowdrops.

They had chosen their trees in advance and then planted them in special tree planting ceremony in the garden followed by a glorious afternoon tea fit for a Queen. Visitors throughout June will be able to identify the trees as they walk around the garden as each is currently adorned with red, white and blue ribbons.

Volunteer David Miles has been associated with The Garden House ever since he was a young boy, as his father was head gardener at the garden near Buckland Monachorum from 1945 to 1961.

Now in his 80s, David still spends many days at The Garden House and is in large part responsible for training the two horticultural students who join the team each year, as they undertake their Professional Gardeners Guild Diploma.

Sue Allen has worked as both a trustee for the charity and a volunteer, for more than 30 years and is always on hand to impart her invaluable knowledge about the garden to visitors and all the team.

Ruth Gozzard has also volunteered for over 30 years and her role has predominantly been as membership coordinator. With memberships for the garden now totalling over 3,000, she’s been very busy!

Jennie Youngs has been looking after the sponsorship scheme, among other roles, in her time at The Garden House and currently helps with anyone looking to have a tree or bench dedicated to someone.

Volunteers are an essential part of the team at The Garden House and as a registered charity, much of the work could not be done without their loyal support.