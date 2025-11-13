A local dogs and cats home is appealing for funds to help keep their kennels warm as electricity costs soar.
Gables Cats and Dogs Home have 76 cat pens and 71 dog kennels to keep warm which costs over £15,000 each winter.
The home has just taken in nine retired racing greyhounds, adding to their ever growing costs.
A spokesperson for Gables Cats and Dogs Home, said: “The huge increase in our heating costs over winter is always a worry and as greyhounds have very short coats, they do feel the cold more than other dog breeds. They absolutely love a cosy duvet and make wonderful family pets.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.